Nar celebrates Novruz together with soldiers at frontline

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Nar has implemented a significant social project on the eve of Novruz holiday.

Known for keeping matters of national importance in the constant spotlight, Nar, together with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has organized a visit to one of the military bases, located at the frontline, to meet with soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army.

During the visit, the operator had a special surprise for soldiers who serve at the military base. With the initiative and organizational support of Nar, more than 100 parents from various regions of Azerbaijan were able to visit the base, located at the front zone, in which their sons were at the military service. This holiday surprise, organized together with the Ministry of Defense, has allowed the parents to celebrate Novruz holiday with their children, who serve at the close proximity of the frontline.

Head of public relations department of ‘Azerfon’ LLC Aziz Akhundov, who also participated in this trip, has indicated that promotion of national traditions and values such as patriotism is one of the main missions of Nar.