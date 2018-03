Overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway section launched

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has launched the next stage of work for overhaul of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, Sevinj Gadirova, head of the press service of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend March 27.

She said that the overhaul of the 7.2-km Ganja-Alabashli section began on March 27.