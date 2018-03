Internal problems of EU threaten its existence - Turkish PM

2018-03-27 16:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Internal problems of the EU threaten its existence, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported March 27.

Yildirim noted that the EU, as before, applies double standards regarding Turkey.

“Despite the contradictory steps of the EU towards Turkey, Ankara is a supporter of the development of relations with this structure,” Yildirim said.