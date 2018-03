Tajik president holds talks with Polish counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held talks with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda, who made a short transit stop at the Dushanbe International Airport on the way from Afghanistan, the TajikTA news agency reported March 27.