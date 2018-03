Baku telecom operator resumes optimization of cable & sewage infrastructure

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Baku Telephone Communication LLC has resumed optimization of cable and sewage infrastructure in Baku, a source in Azerbaijan’s telecommunications market told Trend March 27.

The work was suspended in connection with Novruz holiday, celebrated in Azerbaijan March 20-27, in order to avoid possible disruptions in operation of communication networks, according to the source.