EBRD eyes extending mandate in Greece to 2025 to spur growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will ask its board to approve extending its mandate in Greece by five years to 2025 to help economic recovery in the country, EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti told Reuters on Tuesday.

Active in Greece in the last 2-1/2 years, the development bank has so far financed 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) of investments through 31 projects, all with the private sector. Athens asked it to extend its mandate, due to end in 2020.

Greece, slowly emerging from a deep financial crisis, is expected to exit its third bailout program in August this year. Battered by the debt crisis, its economy has begun to recover, attaining growth of 1.4 percent last year

“In April we will put forward our recommendation to our board to extend our mandate to 2025,” Chakrabarti said in an interview. “I am pretty confident it will get their support.”

Chakrabarti, who will be seeing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras later on Tuesday, said the bank would provide 400 to 600 million euros of investment financing in Greece this year.

“Greece is already the fifth largest market for EBRD out of 37, a lot has been done here, but there is a lot more to do,” he said.

He said the bank does not have a capital constraint, with “plenty of headroom” to get involved in more projects including in tourism, property and renewables. But it also wants to diversify into agribusiness and other green energy projects by 2020.

“We would like to get involved in as many projects as the team here can come up with that make sense,” Chakrabarti said.