Iran, Turkmenistan sign 13 documents on mutual co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan signed 13 MoU and documents on cooperation on March 27 during the visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Ashgabat.

The two sides signed documents for cooperation in various sectors including culture and youth affairs, science, trade, industry, agriculture and exchange of electronic customs information as well as aviation on the sidelines of the meeting between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Rouhani, the official website of Iran’s president reported.

A memorandum of understanding also was signed between the standard Organization on certification of the two countries.

A joint statement also issued.

President Rouhani arrived in Ashgabat this morning as first step of his regional tour which will later take him to Azerbaijan.

During the two-day visit, Rouhani will hold meetings with senior Turkmen officials and he will later visit the city of Merv, while the representatives of the private sectors of the two countries will meet to discuss the expansion of cooperation.

