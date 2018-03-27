Terrorist with $150,000 bounty on his head killed in Turkey

2018-03-27 16:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A terrorist, a member of the PKK terror group, with a $150,000 bounty on his head was killed in Turkey, Turkish media reported referring to military sources on March 27.

The terrorist was killed during the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Tunceli province in the east of the country, according to the media.

Previously, it was reported that Turkey’s armed forces killed one of the most dangerous terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - Songul Coskun in Syria’s Afrin district.