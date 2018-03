Mersin-Baku train launched

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ADY Container LLC (subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC) has announced the launch of the Mersin (Turkey)-Baku container block train, the company said in a message posted on its website.

The train will be sent twice a month, according to the message.