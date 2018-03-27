Georgia and Israel to establish joint IT ventures

Georgia and Israel are discussing the possibility of establishing joint information technology (IT) ventures, Agenda reports.

Georgia’s Economy Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili spoke with representatives of Israeli companies yesterday during his official visit to Israel about economic trends in Georgia, ongoing and scheduled reforms as well as the business and investment climate in the country.

"We offered Israeli companies to establish ventures in Georgia and benefit from the advantages that...Free Trade Agreements provide for companies producing in our country”, said Kumsishvili.

The Georgian minister also emphasised that an innovative ecosystem is being establishing in Georgia and said "we need to share Israel’s experience in this field since it is the leading innovative country in the world supporting innovations itself”.