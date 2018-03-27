Ilham Aliyev: Time will come when health tourism appears in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

A time will come when health tourism appears in Azerbaijan, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with personnel of the Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku on March 27.

“I cordially greet and congratulate you. Today a beautiful clinic opens in Baku. This is a remarkable, significant event. The clinic makes an excellent impression, both exterior and interior design are at the highest level,” said the president.

