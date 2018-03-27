King Salman: Saudi Arabia will respond to any attempts aimed at its security

Saudi King Salman confirmed, on Tuesday, that Saudi Arabia will respond firmly to any attempts aimed at its security, Al Arabiya reports.

Saudi Arabia affirmed after blocking seven missiles launched towards its territory Sunday night that the Houthi militias' violations expose Iran's continued interference and destructive role.

King Salman expressed his thanks and appreciation to the leaders of the brotherly countries for their condemnation of the missile attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militias which were launched towards the Kingdom on Sunday night.