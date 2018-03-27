Bakcell launches yet another social project

2018-03-27 18:14 | www.trend.az | 2

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Center for Social and Social-Psychological Studies (CSPS) have announced the launch of a new social project.

This new project with the duration of 6 months will focus on creation of the "Web-portal for developing Social Entrepreneurship skills among vulnerable groups of population”.

The main goal of the project is to create opportunities for socially disadvantaged individuals with entrepreneurial and practical skills to find a job or offer their services and products by creating and promoting their profiles at a website that will eventually help improve their economic conditions and integrate to society.

Thus, the project participants will have a profile on a dedicated website where they will be able to demonstrate and promote their products or services to potential customers. Also, the website will allow the potential employers to review the profiles and contact the participants directly. By enabling the project participants to find a job and/or sell their products or services, the portal will help them improve their financial well-being, improve self-esteem and integrate to the society.

On the initial stage of the project, which will cover around 100 participants, the organizers will identify socially disadvantaged individuals, whose services and products can be promoted via the website.

“Well known for its strong corporate social responsibility program, Bakcell constantly looks into new ways of supporting and improving the well-being of children with special needs and other socially disadvantaged groups. This project will help us reach out for more socially vulnerable people, and support them in finding a job and offer their products or services” says head of PR and Corporate Communications of Bakcell Ms. Suheyla Jafarova.