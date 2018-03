Fire erupts in educational institution in Istanbul (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Fire broke out in one of the educational institutions in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on March 27.

Firefighters and rescuers have arrived at the scene. Presently, work is underway to localize the fire.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the fire.