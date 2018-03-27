Emomali Rahmon: Tajikistan important player in solving water problems at regional level

2018-03-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Tajikistan is an important player in solving water problems at the regional level, said President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in his article titled “Water for Sustainable Development”, published in UN Chronicle.

Water plays a crucial role in the development of mankind. From time immemorial people have settled near water, which has always been a source of life and well-being. Humanity has praised and glorified it as a sacred resource for thousands of years.

Today, due to rapid population growth, economic development and other challenges that impact the natural resources, the value of water has increased dramatically.

In my statement at the First Asia-Pacific Water Summit in 2007, I noted that “...the world development trends suggest that the cost of water might exceed the cost of oil, gas, coal and other natural resources essential for the sustainable future of each country and region”. Numerous studies conducted over the past 10 years proved, with facts and figures, the accuracy of that statement and encouraged the international community to focus on addressing water issues.

As an essential resource for sustainable development, water has been included in numerous documents and strategies for development at the regional, national and global levels. As a result, various aspects of water issues were incorporated into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Such an accomplishment was made possible thanks to the hard work and tireless efforts of various stakeholders.

I am pleased and proud that my country, the Republic of Tajikistan, has made and continues to make a substantial contribution to this process. From 2000 to 2016, at the initiative of Tajikistan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted seven resolutions on water. Among them are International Year of Freshwater (2003);1 International Decade for Action, “Water for Life”, 2005-2015;2 International Year of Water Cooperation, 2013;3 and International Decade for Action, “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028;4 which deserve special attention. Throughout this period, Tajikistan has repeatedly provided a platform for discussing global water issues.

We continue pursuing this course by actively promoting water issues identified in the 2030 Agenda. As a member of the High-level Panel on Water, Tajikistan, in cooperation with other panel members, has proposed a number of initiatives and is advancing them by demonstrating political leadership and commitment. The recently published outcome document of the Panel calls for further mobilization of efforts of all stakeholders, especially political leaders, in the adoption and implementation of measures aimed at ensuring the sustainable use and management of water resources. The Friends of Water group, established at the initiative of Tajikistan in 2010, currently comprises 51 United Nations Member States, making a significant contribution to the ongoing discussion of water-related issues, as well as to the adoption of relevant decisions within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly.

Tajikistan has also been an important player in solving water problems at the regional level. About 60 per cent of water resources of the rivers in Central Asia (the Aral Sea basin) are formed in Tajikistan, and our country generously shares this vital resource with our neighbours. Tajikistan is a co-founder of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and its two commissions, the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination (ICWC) and the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development (ICSD), which provide platforms for discussing urgent transboundary water issues in the region.

In Central Asia, where the water source mainly originates from within the territories of the two upstream countries—Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan—and the lion’s share of this water is used by the downstream countries—Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan—intergovernmental water cooperation is the key not only for addressing water problems and issues of social and economic development, but also for ensuring peace, stability and security.

Water cooperation acquires even more significance today against the backdrop of the ever-increasing impact on the region of challenges such as climate change and population growth. For instance, in Central Asia in the 1960s per capita water supply was equal to 8.4 thousand m3 per year, while today it has experienced a fourfold decrease, accounting for up to 2.1 thousand m3 per year. This amount exceeds the global indicators by almost eight times.

Meanwhile, the population growth rate in the region, at more than 2 per cent per year, is among the highest in the world, and freshwater resources are steadily depleting.

According to experts, the Central Asian glaciers, which are the main source of water for the rivers in the region, have been diminishing on average by 0.6 to 0.8 per cent per year in terms of glacial area, and by 0.1 per cent per year in terms of ice volume. The current situation demands that urgent measures be undertaken to adapt to the dramatic effects of climate change and to promote the sustainable management of water resources in the region. This can be achieved only through the coordinated actions of all countries involved in constructive regional cooperation, with due consideration to their respective interests, the improvement of the institutional and legal framework, and a significant increase in investment in infrastructure.

The introduction of integrated water resources management (IWRM) at both the regional and national levels is an essential component of this process. Tajikistan has already begun reforming its water sector, taking into account the basic principles of IWRM, including the introduction of basin water resources management. To this end, in 2015, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan adopted the Water Sector Reform Programme for the period of 2016-2025. It is aimed at improving the legal framework and institutional mechanisms, developing infrastructure and creating a relevant base of implementation tools, including database and information systems, scientific and research works, capacity development and other water management tools.

In Tajikistan, where over 95 per cent of electricity is generated by hydroelectric power stations, water and energy are closely interrelated. Development of agriculture is also primarily based on the use of water resources, since more than 80 per cent of agricultural products are produced through irrigation.

It is also important to note the negative impact of climate change that causes water-related disasters such as floods and mudflows. Providing the population with access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation remains the top priority for the water sector. This issue is especially urgent in rural areas, where over 70 per cent of the country’s population lives. Accordingly, water, among other key issues, is given priority in the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the Period up to 2030.