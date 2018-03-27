Ilham Aliyev: Time will come when health tourism appears in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2018-03-27 18:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 17:44)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

The time will come when health tourism appears in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with personnel of the Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku on March 27.

“I cordially greet and congratulate you," said President Aliyev addressing the hospital's personnel. "Today, a beautiful clinic is opening in Baku. This is a remarkable, significant event. The clinic leaves an excellent impression; both exterior and interior design are at the highest level,” said the president.

“The most modern equipment is installed here. I am sure citizens will be provided with high-quality medical services,” he noted.

The Azerbaijani president said that getting acquainted with the clinic, he saw much work has been done there.

“The work is organized at the highest level. The clinic has been created with the support of foreign specialists. I am sure the doctors and medical personnel working here will provide high-quality services to patients. As I was informed, more than 800 jobs have been created here. Excellent conditions have been created for doctors and medical personnel here,” President Aliyev emphasized.

The head of state added that the opening of the clinic is an indicator of the overall development of the country.

“Such excellent medical institutions appear only in rapidly developing countries," noted the president, saying he believes the clinic will be one of the most advanced, or, perhaps, the first most advanced clinic not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region.

"I hope the day will come when tourists also visit Azerbaijan for medical services. In other words, these opportunities are provided by the conditions created in this clinic. Azerbaijani citizens will be provided with high-quality medical services here. I am sure these opportunities will also be used by visitors coming to our country,” the Azerbaijani president said.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news