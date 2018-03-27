Armenian FM has phobia about substantive talks on Karabakh conflict, says Baku

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has a special phobia related to substantive talks over the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend March 27.

He was commenting on Nalbandian’s speech at a press conference March 27.

"Apparently, Nalbandian is seriously worried about holding substantive negotiations on a specific basis," Hajiyev said.

“That is because Armenia deliberately pursues policy of negotiating for the sake of negotiations and their imitation,” he noted. “Armenia pursues a filthy goal of preserving the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and protracting the negotiations. Instead of putting an end to aggression, which is the fundamental basis of the conflict, and withdrawing troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the military and political leadership of Armenia deliberately tries to direct attention to technical and secondary issues.”