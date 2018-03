Ashgabat to host World Weightlifting Championships

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Ashgabat Olympic Complex will host the 2018 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships Oct. 28-Nov. 10, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.