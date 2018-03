Young Azerbaijani entrepreneur in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list

2018-03-27 19:05

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Reyhan Jamalova, a 15-year-old entrepreneur from Azerbaijan, has been included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list.

She became the first representative of Azerbaijan to enter the list.

Reyhan Jamalova invented her product Rainergy, which not only collects rainwater but harvests energy from it for later use.