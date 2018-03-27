EU ready to partly remove sanctions from Taliban - Mogherini

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

EU is ready to partly remove sanctions from Taliban movement, so Talibs could participate in Afghanistan peace talks, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on March 27.

Addressing the international peace conference on Afghanistan in Tashkent, Mogherini noted that participants of the meeting have gathered to support Afghanistan peace process.

“Taliban must make a decision and demonstrate courage, use the opportunity and arrange peace. We want to express EU’s commitment to this process,” Mogherini underlined.

According to her, the situation in Afghanistan has already become better, but the changes must go on and become irreversible.