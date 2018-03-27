Turkey, Kyrgyzstan expand bilateral cooperation - Turkish FM

2018-03-27 19:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan Mevlut Cavusoglu and Erlan Abdyldaev discussed prospects for expansion of bilateral cooperation during the meeting within the international conference on Afghanistan entitled "Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity," held in Tashkent, the Foreign Minister of Turkey tweeted.

Chavushoglu stressed that Turkey pays special attention to the development of bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, as well as with other Turkic-speaking countries.

The sides also concluded agreements on intensification of interstate political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, through mutual visits of interdepartmental delegations and the regular meetings of the joint Kyrgyz-Turkish commission on trade and economic cooperation.