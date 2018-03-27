Afghanistan's FM urges US, Russia not to turn country into confrontation place

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Participants of the international conference on the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan “The peace process, cooperation in the security sphere and regional cooperation” in Tashkent adopted the final declaration on March 27.

The declaration emphasizes that a political settlement with the Taliban is the best way to end the violence in Afghanistan. There is also a need for direct peace negotiations between the government and moderate Taliban representatives without preconditions.

“We call on the Taliban to recognize their share of responsibility for the establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan to put an end to the suffering of the people and formally declare their readiness to enter into peace talks with the Afghan government,” the declaration read.