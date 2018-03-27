Iran seeks to deepen trade with Turkmenistan via power transmission

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

President Hassan Rouhani says that Iranian companies will contribute to construction of a new power transmission line from the Iranian city of Sarakhs to the Turkmen city of Merv.

Addressing a ceremony in Ashgabat for inking several documents on cooperation on Tuesday, Rouhani said the decision is aimed at increasing the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, IRNA news agency reported.

“We are determined to employ all existing capacities for expansion of cooperation,” Rouhani stated.

Saying that Iranian constructors will cooperate in building two roads in Turkmenistan, he added that the sides during a meeting on Tuesday discussed cooperation on gas swap and the Caspian Sea.