Parliamentary election in Turkmenistan held on alternative basis - CEC

2018-03-27 20:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Voting at the parliamentary election was held in Turkmenistan on March 25, with 284 candidates running for 125 seats, the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda in Turkmenistan said.

Election was held in conditions of multi-party system, as well as universal, equal, direct, secret, free electoral right on an alternative basis, Gulmurad Muradov, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Turkmenistan, said at a briefing.

Election of members of local government and self-government bodies of Turkmenistan also took place on March 25.