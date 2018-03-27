Azerbaijan, US mull issues of military co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has today met with the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, the military-political situation in the region, the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

