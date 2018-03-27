SCO issues statement following parliamentary election in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has issued an official statement on its website following monitoring of the parliamentary election in Turkmenistan March 25, 2018.

The mission worked under the invitation of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Turkmenistan (Central Election Commission) and the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The SCO observer mission monitored the preparation and conduct of the parliamentary election in Turkmenistan March 20-26, 2018.

“The mission considers invitation of the international observers as the desire of the Turkmen leadership to ensure maximum openness, transparency and democracy of the election,” the statement said.