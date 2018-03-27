CIS observer mission reveals no serious violations at Turkmen parliamentary election

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The parliamentary election in Turkmenistan on March 25 were held in accordance with international norms and there were no serious violations, Sergei Lebedev, head of the CIS observer mission, chairman of the executive committee of the CIS, said at a briefing in Ashgabat.

He said that the parliamentary election in Turkmenistan, where 284 candidates were running for 125 seats, were held on a multi-party basis and were open, free and competitive.

“No essential shortcomings that could have affected the election results, distort them or prevent citizens from exercising their right to free expression of will, were found,” said Lebedev.