Turkmenistan, Iran to expand trade partnership in Caspian Sea

2018-03-27 21:04 | www.trend.az

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Turkmenistan for a two-day official visit, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reports.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during talks with his Iranian counterpart in Ashgabat noted that the two countries are active participants of negotiations to determine the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

A legal framework has been formed to regulate the activities of coastal states, new forms and mechanisms of multilateral cooperation are being created in such spheres as security, emergency situations, trade and economic cooperation, transport and communications, ecology, according to the report.