Court rules that Google owes Oracle for unfair use of Java in Android

2018-03-27

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday resurrected a multi-billion dollar copyright case brought by Oracle against Google, CNBC reports.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Google's use of Oracle's Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law, reversing a 2016 jury verdict.

The court sent the case back to a U.S. judge in San Francisco for a trial to determine how much compensation Google owes Oracle.

Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages.