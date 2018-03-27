Ilham Aliyev: Time will come when health tourism appears in Azerbaijan

The time will come when health tourism appears in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with personnel of the Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku on March 27.

“I cordially greet and congratulate you," said President Aliyev addressing the hospital's personnel. "Today, a beautiful clinic is opening in Baku. This is a remarkable, significant event. The clinic leaves an excellent impression; both exterior and interior design are at the highest level,” said the president.

“The most modern equipment is installed here. I am sure citizens will be provided with high-quality medical services,” he noted.

The Azerbaijani president said that getting acquainted with the clinic, he saw much work has been done there.

“The work is organized at the highest level. The clinic has been created with the support of foreign specialists. I am sure the doctors and medical personnel working here will provide high-quality services to patients. As I was informed, more than 800 jobs have been created here. Excellent conditions have been created for doctors and medical personnel here,” President Aliyev emphasized.

The head of state added that the opening of the clinic is an indicator of the overall development of the country.

“Such excellent medical institutions appear only in rapidly developing countries," noted the president, saying he believes the clinic will be one of the most advanced, or, perhaps, the first most advanced clinic not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region.

"I hope the day will come when tourists also visit Azerbaijan for medical services. In other words, these opportunities are provided by the conditions created in this clinic. Azerbaijani citizens will be provided with high-quality medical services here. I am sure these opportunities will also be used by visitors coming to our country,” the Azerbaijani president said.

He reminded that over the past years, more than 600 medical institutions have been built and repaired in Azerbaijan.

“We have been able to significantly strengthen the material and technical base of the healthcare system. New hospitals will be built in six cities this year only. Thus, the best medical conditions are created in every city of Azerbaijan. Naturally, the creation of more than 600 hospitals and medical institutions requires a lot of money. The Azerbaijani state allocates these funds,” the head of state noted.

President Aliyev also said the improvement of the healthcare system is a priority issue.

“Health is an important issue for every society, every state. Thanks to the work carried out in recent years, the life expectancy of people is growing, and this is an excellent indicator. Any disease can be diagnosed and treated today in Azerbaijan. In other words, diagnostic examination, treatment – all this is provided in a comprehensive manner. I would like to highlight one more issue. Free medical examination has been conducted by the Azerbaijani state for several years. Five million Azerbaijani citizens use this service annually. This issue was solved at my initiative several years ago. Currently, next medical examination is underway,” the president stressed.

The head of state noted that great work is underway in Azerbaijan to develop healthcare, which is the main direction of the social sphere.

“Hospitals are being built, the equipment meets the most modern standards, the level of medical services is rising,” said the president. “Foreign specialists will also take part in healthcare activity in this clinic. I was informed that highly professional specialists from Europe and other countries will permanently work here.”

President Aliyev said he believes this is the best medical center not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region.

“Probably, time will come when we witness the establishment of medical tourism in Azerbaijan. The number of tourists visiting our country is growing from year to year,” said the head of state, expressing hope that tourists will come to Azerbaijan for medical purposes as well.

“I am very glad there is a very important unity of activity of foreign and local specialists in this clinic. I also think that one of the most important areas of the clinic's activities will be training of local medical personnel. I believe combining treatment, diagnosis and training will make this clinic unique. I think, undoubtedly, the active participation of guests from other countries and high-level specialists will attract more patients,” said President Aliyev.

President Aliyev went on to add that when getting acquainted with the clinic he said it is necessary to inform the Azerbaijani population that currently there is a world-class medical center in Baku with modern equipment and high-quality medical services.

“All types of treatment and the most complex operations will be carried out here and this will serve the interests of Azerbaijani people. The creation of such a large clinic also reflects the rapid development of the country. We pay great attention to the social sphere, in particular the healthcare sphere. Over the last years, we have managed to construct and completely reconstruct hundreds of new hospitals and medical centers. But this clinic is definitely a unique medical center,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state noted that acquaintance with the clinic made a very deep impression on him.

“I think everything here was shown to me. I would like to congratulate you on this achievement. I wish you success. I wish success to our international and local team. I am sure that those coming here for treatment will return home healthy. I thank you and congratulate you,” the head of state concluded.

