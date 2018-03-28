Pentagon sees no evidence Iraq's purchase of Russian S-400 'going to happen'

2018-03-28 00:56 | www.trend.az | 2

The US Department of Defense has not seen any evidence that Iraq is actually going to buy S-400 Triumf air defense systems from Russia, Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commander of Air, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Brig. Gen. Andrew Croft told reporters, Sputnik International reports.

"I've only seen that in the open press," Croft said on Tuesday. "It's a very expensive complicated system, but I've seen no evidence that that is actually going to happen."