Professional clown runs for Congress in South Carolina

2018-03-28

A former professional clown is prepping himself to join a new circus: Congress.

Steve Lough, who was a former clown for Ringling Brothers, is now running for congressman in the South Carolina’s 5th district as a Democrat, Newsweek reports.

“They joke that the president and Congress are all clowns," Lough said when he announced he was running for Congress, according to The State. “Well, in my professional opinion, they are the worst clowns I've ever seen."

Lough told The State that he’s done clowning around and is running to help provide reform to U.S. gun laws. The former clown, who is from Camden, South Carolina, said the school shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012 affected him personally because he was working in North Carolina schools on an anti-bullying initiative.