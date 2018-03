Kim Jong-un and Chinese president Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Xi Jinping he was committed to denuclearisation as he held talks with the Chinese leader during an "unofficial visit", China's state media said on Wednesday.

The North Korean leader's trip - his first journey abroad since taking power and his first reported meeting with a foreign head of state - lasted from Sunday to Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.