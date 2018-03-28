Campaign caravan of Brazil’s Lula shot at, no one hurt

The Workers’ Party in Brazil says gunshots hit two buses in a caravan for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s campaign tour in southern Brazil, but no one was hurt, Washington Post reports.

It isn’t clear if da Silva was on one of the buses during Tuesday’s incident.

The left-leaning party says the caravan was traveling from Quedas do Iguacu to Laranjeiras do Sul in Parana state. The party’s site has posted a photo of what looks like a bullet hole in the side of one bus.