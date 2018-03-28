Netanyahu discharged from hospital

The hospital says his illness was most likely a recurrence of his throat infection, but it could have developed into pneumonia; premier tweets he is 'certain some rest and warm soup will sort everything out', Haaretz reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening due to a high fever and a cough.

Later on Tuesday night, his bureau stated that while the premier will go through several tests he will not be hospitalized and is expected to be released home.

Netanyahu later tweeted to assure everyone that he was indeed doing well. "Thank you to everyone for the concern! I'm on my way home, and am certain that some rest and warm soup will sort everything out. Good night," he wrote in Hebrew on his official Twitter handle.