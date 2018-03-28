Zuckerberg Expected to Testify to Congress on Cambridge Analytica

Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to testify before Congress, CNN reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, Business Insider reports.

The Facebook CEO has faced increasing pressure over the past week to speak with Congress, and CNN says he is now readying his testimony regarding how Facebook handles user data and privacy.

Zuckerberg, who remained publicly silent for five days following the first reports from The New York Times and The Guardian about Facebook's data scandal, has since apologized and given multiple interviews on the matter, in addition to publishing a post on Facebook detailing planned changes to Facebook's data policies.