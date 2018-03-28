Maryland high school shooter died by shooting himself

Austin Wyatt Rollins, the 17-year-old who opened fire on classmates at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland last week, injuring one and killing another, died from shooting himself in the head, officials investigating the case said Monday, Baltimore Sun reports.

According to details released by the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office, Rollins parked his car at 7:50 a.m. and walked through the school’s main entrance two minutes later.

At 7:57 a.m., he approached classmate Jaelynn Willey, 16, and shot her once in the headwith his father’s Glock 9-millimeter pistol. That bullet also struck 14-year-old Desmond Barnes in the leg.