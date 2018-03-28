Azerbaijan's gold producer reveals cost for new exploration program

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAM), a producer of gold, copper and silver in Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce that a subsidiary of the Group, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited, plans to spend about $6 million for its new geological exploration and evaluation programme for 2018, the company said in a message.

The company said that 2018 to be the first year of a three-year rolling programme of geological exploration of near mine, brownfield and greenfield areas. The aim is replacing mined ounces, extending the current mine life to a 10-year minimum, increasing the company's inventory of resources and discovering new mineral deposits similar to the Ugur open pit mine ("Ugur") which have the potential to be quickly developed into operating mines.

Reportedly, the programme will build on the results of the 2017 geological work and comprehensively cover the Company's three operating contract areas, including Gedabek gold, copper and silver contract area in western Azerbaijan which is the location of the Gedabek and Ugur mines and the Gadir underground mine, Gosha contract area, which is located 50 kilometres from Gedabek; and Ordubad contract area ("Ordubad") which is located in Nakhichivan.

A total of around 43,500 metres of surface and underground drilling is planned within the program.

"I am very pleased to announce this programme of geological exploration of our three operating contract areas," Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri said.