Iran hopeful to inaugurate nuclear hospital in four years

2018-03-28 09:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian atomic chief has expressed hopes that the country’s first and the most advanced nuclear hospital will come on stream within the coming four years.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi has said the company in charge of the construction of the hospital in collaboration with the health ministry managed to establish the required LC for building the hospital.