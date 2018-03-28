Kyrgyzstan signs contract on participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai

2018-03-28 09:19 | www.trend.az | 2

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Marat Sharshekeyev and Executive Director of the Dubai Expo 2002 Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali signed an agreement on participation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the World Expo 2020 in Dubai (UAE), Kabar with reference to the Chamber of Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sharshakeyev was appointed general commissioner of the exposition of Kyrgyzstan at EXPO 2020 by the decree of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali stressed the great interest of most countries of the world, as well as international organizations, large corporations and companies in the EXPO 2020 in Dubai (UAE). He wished the Kyrgyz Republic successful preparation and fruitful participation in the exhibition.

Marat Sharshekeyev expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in such a large-scale and significant event. He said that in Kyrgyzstan there are all prerequisites for the successful development of human potential and the contribution of the country's inhabitants to the universal future of mankind.