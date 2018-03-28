10 million GEL allocated for Georgia’s mountain areas

The Georgian government will continue to support Georgia’s high mountain regions to improve infrastructure and conditions for those living there in a bid to reduce migration from rural areas to the city, Agenda reports.

At today’s government meeting Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced that out of 20 million GEL (about $8.24m/€6.63m*) allocated for the high mountainous settlements development fund, 10 million GEL (about $4.12m/€3.31m*) will be spent on infrastructure projects.

More specifically, 3 million GEL (about $1.24m/€994,360*) will be allocated for the program "Plant the Future” to cultivate berries in high mountain settlements. Meanwhile, 7 million GEL will be allocated for the rational use of state-owned hay-meadow and pasture lands, which were created for developing agricultural cooperatives.