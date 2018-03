Road accident leaves two killed in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

According to preliminary data, two people were killed and 33 others injured in a road accident involving a passenger bus in the northern Turkish province of Corum, the Turkish media reported March 28.

According to reports, the driver lost control over the vehicle, crashing it into a fence.