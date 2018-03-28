Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. inventory rise; China crude volatile

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with Brent dropping back below $70 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crudes dipping below $65, pulled down by a report of increasing U.S. crude inventories that surprised many traders, Reuters reports.

U.S. WTI crude futures CLc1 were at $64.71 a barrel by 0356 GMT, down 54 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their previous settlement.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $69.65 per barrel, down 46 cents, or 0.7 percent.

Traders said the dips came after the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday reported a surprise 5.3 million barrels rise in crude sticks in the week to March 23, to 430.6 million barrels.

Official U.S. inventory data will be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) late on Wednesday.

“We’ll see how the inventory data looks and whether these recent highs can be challenged again. For the moment it is looking like both WTI and Brent are stalling,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

Wednesday’s price falls came despite top exporter Saudi Arabia saying it was working with top producer Russia on a historic long-term pact that could extend controls over world crude supplies by major exporters for many years.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Reuters that Riyadh and Moscow were considering greatly extending a short-term alliance on oil curbs that began in January 2017 after a crash in crude prices.