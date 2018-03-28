German plane collides with El Al jet on Tel Aviv tarmac; no injuries

A German plane collided early Wednesday morning with an El Al jet on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, The Times of Israel reported.

There were no injuries. All of the passengers were evacuated back to the airport terminal.

The Berlin-bound Germania Boeing 737 was reversing out of its parking place en route to takeoff when it clipped the tail of the El Al 767, set to fly to Rome. The El Al plane had already moved away from its passenger entry sleeve and had come to a stop.

The incident is being investigated.

The crash comes hard on the heels of the chaotic evacuation of a plane due to fly from Budapest, Hungary to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, during which an Israeli woman fell out of the doorway onto the ground and was seriously injured.