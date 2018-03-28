Observation important to ensure transparency at election - Azerbaijan's CEC

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

Observation is of great importance to ensure transparency at election, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting with the expert group on long-term observation of the presidential election in Azerbaijan of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS).

He expressed satisfaction that the long-term observers of the IPA CIS will monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held April 11.

Dmitriy Gladey, head of the group, director of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS IIMDD), noted that the group he led was made up of influential experts from various countries.

He said that the group’s goal is to get acquainted with the preparation for the presidential election in Azerbaijan and have a report ready, following the observation.

Mazahir Panahov at the request of the guests spoke about training for members of lower election commissions, implemented large-scale educational projects, steps taken to clarify the voter lists, the latest preparatory work for the election and answered questions of international observers.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

