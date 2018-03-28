Number of injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire grows to 76

2018-03-28 10:04 | www.trend.az | 2

Another eight people have sought medical assistance after the deadly fire in the shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, bringing the total number of the injured to 76, the operation headquarters told TASS on Wednesday.

"In total, 76 people were injured in the fire, including 27 children," a spokesman said. Fourteen people remain in hospitals, including two children. Another 62 people, among them 25 children, received medical assistance on an outpatient basis.

The bodies of two more victims have been identified. As many as 27 out of 64 people killed in the fire have been identified so far, the head of the Kemerovo Region Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Alexander Mamontov, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Sixty-four people were killed; investigators are carrying out measures to identify the deceased citizens: 27 bodies were identified, and four identified bodies were sent by the Russian investigative committee for further investigation. Fourteen people will be buried today. The subsequent identification procedure will be conducted based on the collected genetic material," he said.