Uzbekistan, UN surveying entrepreneurs

2018-03-28 10:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) jointly with the UN Development Program and the Senate (upper chamber) of Uzbek parliament are holding an online survey among entrepreneurs on conditions for business in the country.

According to the information, the survey is aimed at revealing problems and obstacles for entrepreneurs, in particular, in the country's regions. After the survey, recommendations on improvement of business environment will be presented to the state government, corresponding ministries and agencies and state authorities.