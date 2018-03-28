Saudi Arabia, Softbank to create world’s largest solar power generation project

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to create the world’s largest solar power generation company in Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported.

At a press conference in New York, the Crown Prince and the Softbank CEO said they expected the solar project to have the capacity to produce up to 200 gigawatts by 2030.

The project is expected to support the creation of a domestic solar equipment manufacturing industry in the kingdom.

It states that two solar plants with a capacity to generate 3 gigawatts and 4.2 gigawatts will be launched by 2019.

The agreement also states that the two parties are committed to exploring the manufacture and development of solar storage systems in Saudi Arabia, as well as the establishment of specialized companies for research and development of solar panels in commercial quantities that will allow them to be marketed domestically and globally.

This MoU is also complementary to what was previously signed in the Future Investment Initiative last October.