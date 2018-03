Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects of bilateral co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldayev met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the eve of the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, as well as the interaction within the framework of international organizations.