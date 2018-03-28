US State Dept talks on Sahakyan’s recent visit (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The United States does not recognize the illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, nor does any other country, including Armenia, a US State Department spokesperson told Trend March 28 commenting on the recent US visit of Bako Sahakyan, who claims to be the “president” of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“State Department is aware that some Congressional representatives hosted visitors from the Nagorno-Karabakh region earlier this month,” said the spokesperson.